METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR OCTOBER 22ND

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 71 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE EDGED UP TO 14.6 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 6930)

ONE MORE COVID RELATED DEATH WAS REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, A MAN AGED 61 TO 80.

THAT BRINGS THE COVID RELATED FATALITY TOTAL TO 94 IN THE COUNTY.

SEVENTY PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, WITH 42 OF THEM RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 9 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 236 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2528 NEGATIVE 11,746)

UNION COUNTY HAD 17 NEW CASES WITH 169 ACTIVE. (686 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 36 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1589 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 1 NEW CASE. (234 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 2 NEW CASES. (183 POSITIVE CASES)

