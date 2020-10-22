IOWA SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST LAWSUIT

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled 4-3 that county election officials cannot use voter registration data to correct mistakes on absentee ballot request forms.

A new state law prohibits the practice.

A majority of the Iowa Supreme Court sided with the argument from Republicans that it’s too close to the election to alter the rules.

The three justices who dissented in the ruling cited unprecedented early voting during the pandemic and evidence that county auditors are scrambling to ensure all who wish to do so may vote.

If an absentee ballot request form has an error, county election officials must call the voter or send a letter so the voter may correct it.