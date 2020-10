EARLY VOTING NUMBERS REMAIN STRONG IN WOODBURY COUNTY

HUNDREDS OF WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE ALREADY CAST THEIR BALLOTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3RD GENERAL ELECTION.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS OVER 20,000 ABSENTEE BALLOTS WERE REQUESTED BY VOTERS IN THE COUNTY:

BESIDES MAILING IN OR DROPPING OFF THEIR BALLOTS, SOME PEOPLE ARE VOTING EARLY IN PERSON AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER ON GORDON DRIVE:

YOU MAY VOTE AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER WEEKDAYS FROM 8AM UNTIL 4:30PM.

SATURDAY VOTING BEGINS THERE THIS WEEKEND.