DRUG TAKE BACK DAY SET FOR SATURDAY

This Saturday local residents will have the chance to dispose of old and unwanted prescription drugs at several locations.

Sioux City Police officer Andrew Dutler says it’s time for the 19th nationwide drug take back day:

OC………….over time. :16

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites.

The event will take place at six locations around Sioux City from 10am until 2pm and the sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches:

OC………..destroy them safely. :23

The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

You may bring your unwanted pills for disposal to Drilling Pharmacy at 4010 Morningside Avenue, the Fareway on War Eagle Drive, Walgreens on Pierce Street, the Hy-Vees on Hamilton Boulevard and Gordon Drive and the Floyd Boulevard Wal-Mart.

There is also a year round drop off spot in the lobby of police headquarters at 6th and Douglas Streets.