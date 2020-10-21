REYNOLDS DEFENDS USE OF PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS FOR SOFTWARE

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she thinks federal pandemic relief money can be used to buy new computer software for state government.

On Monday, Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand said the contract to buy the software was signed in 2019, so it’s not directly related to the pandemic.

The inspector general in the U.S. Treasury Department agreed.

Reynolds told K-G-A-N in Cedar Rapids that she will appeal directly to the inspector general:

The inspector general has said in a letter that spending 21-million on computer upgrades for state government was planned before the pandemic and is not necessary to address the public health emergency.

Reynolds’ staff has argued federal aid should be used for the project because state workers will use the upgraded computer system for COVID-related requests, like time off to care for a family member who has Covid or to donate sick leave to other employees who have the virus.

She says if the inspector general tells her the 21-million cannot be spent on computer software, she’ll reallocate the money rather than be forced to reimburse the federal government.

