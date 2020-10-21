NEBRASKA MEDICAID TO OFFER ENHANCED BENEFITS IN 2021

Nebraska’s expanded Medicaid program, Heritage Health, has been approved to offer enhanced benefits to qualifying beneficiaries starting in April of 2021.

The State had applied for a waiver from the federal government, which has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Director Nate Watson says residents have three things to do in the wellness plan:

OC…….health risk screening. :20

Over 14,000 Nebraskans have been determined eligible for benefits under the new Heritage Health Adult plan.

Watson says if you have a good health plan through your employer, you should stay with it:

OC………government program. ;20

Governor Pete Ricketts says he hopes the new plan which will be rolled out over two years will provide better health outcomes for Nebraskans:

OC…….better outcomes. ;26

OpenSky Policy Director Tiffany Friesen Milone isn’t happy about the new program.

She issued a statement saying “This plan will cost the state significantly more in increased bureaucracy and administrative complexity than if it had simply allowed the expansion population to enroll in the traditional Medicaid program.”

