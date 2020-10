FEENSTRA & SCHOLTEN DEBATE ETHANOL & GREEN NEW DEAL ISSUES

THE TWO MAIN CANDIDATES FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT MET IN A DEBATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL AND DEMOCRAT J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY DISCUSSED ISSUES RANGING FROM THE PANDEMIC’S EFFECT ON THE STATE TO TERM LIMITS AND IMMIGRATION.

THE DEBATE HEATED UP DURING A DISCUSSION ON THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY’S ECONOMIC DOWNTURN.

SCHOLTEN SAID FEENSTRA HAD BETRAYED IOWA FARMERS BY RECEIVING SUPPORT FROM TEXAS SENATOR TED CRUZ, WHO HAS PUSHED TO GET WAIVERS FOR OIL REFINERIES TO NOT USE THE CORN BASED PRODUCT IN THEIR FUEL:

FEENSTRA DIDN’T ADDRESS THE CRUZ ACCUSATION, BUT SAID HE HAS PROVEN HIS SUPPORT FOR ETHANOL DURING HIS SERVICE IN THE STATE SENATE AND WOULD CONTINUE TO EXPAND ITS USE:

FEENSTRA ALSO SAID HE OPPOSED THE DIRECTOR OF THE EPA AND HAS CALLED FOR HIS RESIGNATION.

HE THEN ACCUSED SCHOLTEN OF SUPPORTING THE “GREEN NEW DEAL” PROPOSED BY DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MEMBERS THAT FEENSTRA SAYS WOULD HARM IOWA FARMERS AND THE STATE’S ECONOMY:

SCHOLTEN SAYS FEENSTRA IS REFERRING TO HIS 2019 TWEETS WHEN THE GREEN NEW DEAL WAS JUST AN IDEA:

THE DEBATE WAS BROADCAST LOCALLY BY KCAU-TV.