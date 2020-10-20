SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO CONSIDER SEATING LIMITS FOR WINTER INDOOR SPORTS

As Nebraska returns to phase three Covid protocols Wednesday, South Sioux City School officials are planning ahead for the winter sports season.

Under the governor’s mandate, indoor gatherings, including high school gymnasiums, will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy.

South Sioux School communications director Lance Swanson says the district is in a “wait and see” mode for now:

OC………if anything changes. ;24

Swanson says the district has already used a system that limited attendance for football games:

OC……..at the gate. ;20

Swanson expects a similar system to be used for basketball and wrestling events this winter:

OC………as it comes. :15

South Sioux’s High School has been operating on a hybrid learning system since the start of the school year.