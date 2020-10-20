SNYDER BEND CABINS TO CLOSE FOR WATER SYSTEM UPGRADE

The campground, cabin, and restroom facilities at Snyder Bend Park near Salix will be closed for a water system upgrade beginning next Monday, October 26th.

Snyder Bend campgrounds and restrooms will remain closed for the season and reopen on May 1st of next year.

Cabins will reopen on Friday, October 30th.

The campgrounds at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix, Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, and Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland will remain open through Saturday, October 31st.

Cabins at Snyder Bend Park and Southwood Conservation Area are available to rent year-round.

Reservations for cabins and enclosed shelters can be made online at www.woodburyparks.org.