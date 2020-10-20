LAUNCHPAD ANNOUNCES BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS

The LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has improved their facility to promote continued good health indoors.

LaunchPad has installed ionizers into their HVAC units as a part of a grant from the United Way of Siouxland and the Siouxland Recovery Fund.

The system will capture particles that normally would not be filtered out of the air and that reduces the chance of the spread of COVID-19 in the museum.

The new system also reduces odors and neutralizes pathogens such as bacteria, virus and mold.

The ionizers also provide an energy savings of 30% by reducing outdoor air intake by up to 75%, keeps coils clean without an expensive UV system, and requires no maintenance.

LaunchPAD has also installed sanitizing mats, door kicks, and wipe dispensers throughout the museum.

Masks are not required for guests, but all staff will be wearing them.

Temperatures are taken before entry.