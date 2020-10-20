GRASSLEY SAYS SENATE WILL VOTE ON $300 BILLION PANDEMIC RELIEF PACKAGE

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the 300-billion dollar coronavirus relief package Senate Republicans plan to vote on this week could be a starting point for negotiations.

President Trump’s treasury secretary unveiled a one-point-eight trillion dollar pandemic relief package on October 10th.

That’s six times larger than the Senate G-O-P bill.

Grassley says going bigger and bigger creates problems.

Grassley says congress should vote now on a smaller bill than includes items of agreement rather than wait for negotiations between House Democrats and the White House to come up with a larger pandemic relief package.