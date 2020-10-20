BLOMSTEDT SAYS NEBRASKA SCHOOLS WILL ADJUST TO NEW PROTOCOLS

With Nebraska going back to phase three Covid protocols Wednesday, schools will also have to adapt again.

State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt says schools have done a pretty good job of keeping their kids healthy and in class:

OC…..keeping us going :15

Blomstedt says he is concerned about the upcoming winter sports season:

OC………public health officials. :23

Under the governor’s mandate, indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy, not to exceed 10,000 people.

Blomstedt says schools will see added challenges:

Governor Pete Ricketts is reimposing some rules on public gatherings and on bars and restaurants as COVID-19 numbers have surged again.