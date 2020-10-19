RICKETTS ANNOUNCES 2ND ROUND OF CARES GRANTS

Governor Pete Ricketts announced a second round of new grant programs to continue Nebraska’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

As part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the State of Nebraska received $1.084 billion in federal assistance to address coronavirus-related needs across the state.

OC……..back to the federal government. :13

Ricketts says $48.5 million will be awarded to assist non-profits and care providers as they respond to needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also be $25 million to fund a new round of grants to eligible businesses and ag producers who have not yet received assistance through the Business and Livestock Producer Stabilization Grant Program

OC……..this pandemic. :19

Additionally, the Governor announced targeted grant programs to support businesses in industries particularly hard-hit due to the pandemic such as bars and restaurants:

OC……$24,000. :21

There’s also $22 million allocated for Cosmetic, Massage, and Body Art Services, $20 million for Event Centers and Sports Arenas and $34 million for Hotels and Convention Centers.

Grant applications open October 21st and will close November 13th