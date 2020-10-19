LIGHT SNOW IN SIOUX CITY COULD FORESHADOW A LONG WINTER

The National Weather Service issued the official winter outlook for the U.S. and Mike Halpert, Deputy Director of the Climate Prediction Center, says a developing La Nina will be a factor this winter:

OC…..north :17

Halpert says that means a heavier precipitation trend may set up in the northern United States:

OC……..Ohio Valley. :13

He says much of the country may see above normal temperatures, but Siouxland is on the borderline for that:

OC……precipitation :28

Halpert says drought conditions will continue and expand from the Midwest into western parts of the country.

Jerry Oster WNAX