LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE WANTS GOVERNMENT MADE SIMPLER

Iowa has a candidate running for the U.S. Senate who doesn’t have millions of dollars being spent on campaign ads.

Rick Stewart is the Libertarian Party candidate running against Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield:

Stewart would like to see the federal government made simpler for people, including having all bills in Congress no longer than five pages and an automatic 10 year sunset clause on every spending bill;

He also wants to see an end to all wars, not just military actions like Afghanistan, but also the “wars on drugs and poverty”, as well as tariffs.

Stewart previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014 as an Independent.

He placed third in the field of six, with 26,815 votes or 2.3% of the vote.

Stewart also ran as a Libertarian in the 2016 Linn County Sheriff race, coming in second, but there was no Republican in the race that year.