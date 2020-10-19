FLATWATER CROSSING CONTINUES TO EXPAND

Ho-Chunk, Incorporated has broken ground on a new building at its Flatwater Crossing housing development in South Sioux City.

The mixed use building will feature 43 apartments with 25 one bedroom and 18 two bedroom dwellings.

There is also approximately. 6,700 square feet of commercial space in the building.

Flatwater Crossing is a master planned community located along the Missouri River.

It currently has one mixed-use building, one town home complex, a park, a variety of finished homes, and homes under construction.