CHRIS CASAMASSA – “Bully Proof with Scorpion”

Here’s Brian Vakulskas’ interview with martial artist, actor, and stuntman Chris Casamassa, who will be holding an online event, “Bully Proof with Scorpion,” on Thursday, October 22, 2020, through Pride Martial Arts (formerly known as Johnson’s ATA Martial Arts), which is located at 209 6th Street in Sioux City. Casamassa, a 9th degree karate black belt, is the President of Red Dragon Karate Schools in California.

Casamassa is best-known in Hollywood from his role as Scorpion in the movie Mortal Kombat.

In the interview, Chris discusses his goal to teach children how to become “bully-proof” and his upcoming program at Pride Martial Arts. For more information about the virtual event, check out Pride Martial Arts on Facebook or call 712-224-2232. All participants will have a chance to win an autographed Mortal Kombat arcade machine!

Enjoy!