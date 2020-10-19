CENTRAL IOWA RECEIVES UP TO 9 INCHES OF OCTOBER SNOW

If you were not thrilled with the dusting of snow Sioux City received Monday morning, you can be happy you don’t live in the middle of the state.

A snow squall hit central Iowa Monday afternoon and created winter driving conditions on the roadways.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Zogg says they received nine inches of snow at the office in Johnston where he works:

OC…….receive snowfall” :11

Zogg says the timing of this snowfall is unusual.

OC…….pretty unusual” :09

Monday’s snow came after snowfall across counties in northwest Iowa was reported at less than an inch.