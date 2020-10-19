BARRETT SUPREME COURT COMMITTEE VOTE SET FOR THURSDAY

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley intends to vote for President Trump’s nominee, and thinks that the confirmation vote will likely be along party lines:

Grassley says California Senator Diane Feinstein, the Judicial Committee’s ranking Democratic member, was verbally attacked by her fellow Democrats when she made an off-hand compliment to the committee chairman, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, as how well he conducted the committee hearings:

Republican Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Ben Sasse of Nebraska are also expected to vote in favor of Judge Barrett’s nomination.