PUBLIC MUSEUM HOSTS JOHNNY CASH FOLSOM PRISON PHOTO EXHIBIT

Country music’s “Man in Black” is showcased in a new photo and music exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The exhibit is called “1968: A Folsom Redemption” and is a collection of photographs and memories of two journalists who were eyewitnesses to the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison.

Museum Curator Matt Anderson says the exhibit covers a critical time in the career of Cash:

Cash had been performing for inmates as far back as 1957, when he received a stream of requests from prisoners who identified with the man who sang “Folsom Prison Blues.”

On January 13th of 1968, Cash, along with Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers, performed two separate shows in the dining hall at Folsom.

The resulting album, “Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison” was released four months later to critical and popular acclaim:

1968: A Folsom Redemption is a collection of 31 photos from the Folsom Prison shows and also includes a video jukebox of Cash’s greatest hits.

The exhibit will be on display at the Public Museum located at 4th and Nebraska Streets through January 10th.