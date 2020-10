METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 17 & 18

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 49 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY AND 78 ON SATURDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED SLIGHTLY TO TO 15.3 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 6748)

FOUR MORE COVID RELATED DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, THREE WOMEN AND A MAN ALL WHO WERE OVER THE AGE OF 81.

THAT BROUGHT WOODBURY’S COVID DEATH TOLL TO 89.

DAKOTA COUNTY RELEASED NUMBERS SATURDAY SHOWING 37 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 219 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2494 NEGATIVE 11,394)

UNION COUNTY HAD 36 NEW CASES. WITH 170 ACTIVE CASES. (656 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 43 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1531 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 7 NEW CASES. (226 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES. (176 POSITIVE CASES)

—————————