FOOD BANK RECEIVES MAJOR DONATION FROM SANFORD HEALTH

The Food Bank of Siouxland is one of seven area food banks to receive a share of three million dollars donated by Sanford Health.

Sanford Health senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Allison Suttle says ” when we heard about the sharp increases in demand for food, we knew we needed to step in and help.”

The Food Bank of Siouxland provides food for 100 member agencies across 11 counties in northwest Iowa.

It has experienced an increase in need and expenses with numerous new individuals and families turning to the Food Bank of Siouxland during the pandemic.