RICKETTS TO PLACE MORE COVID RESTRICTIONS ON NEBRASKANS

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS IT IS PAINFUL BUT NECESSARY TO MOVE THE STATE BACK TO STRICTER MEASURES TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.

RICKETTS SAYS THE PANDEMIC NUMBERS HAVE RECENTLY WORSENED CONSIDERABLY IN THE STATE:

OC……….BACK IN MAY. :12

BECAUSE OF THE RISING NUMBERS, RICKETTS IS MOVING NEBRASKA BACK TO THE PHASE 3 RESTRICTIONS FOR INDOOR VENUES BEGINNING NEXT WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21ST:

OC…….THOSE INDOOR VENUES. ;24 (2x)

THAT ALSO AFFECTS BARS AND RESTAURANTS AND OTHER EVENTS:

OC……….FOR EXAMPLE TO 8 PEOPLE. :24

RICKETTS ALSO ORDERED NEBRASKA HOSPITALS TO MAINTAIN 10 PERCENT OF THEIR BEDS FOR COVID PATIENTS IF THEY WANTED TO CONTINUE PERFORMING ELECTIVE SURGERIES.

THE HOSPITALS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO TRANSFER PATIENTS TO MEET THAT GUIDELINE.

THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCED HE IS ALLOCATED $40-MILLION DOLLARS IN CARES ACT FUNDING TO HOSPITALS TO HELP PAY FOR ADDITIONAL STAFFING COSTS.

HE HOPES RESIDENTS WILL WEAR MASKS AND AVOID THE “THREE C’S” WHICH ARE CROWDED PLACES, CONFINED SPACES AND CLOSE CONTACT WITH OTHERS.