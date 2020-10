METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 16TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 62 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO TO 15.4 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 6621).

THREE MORE COVID RELATED DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, A WOMAN OVER THE AGE OF 81, A MAN AGED 61 TO 80 AND ANOTHER MAN AGED 41 TO 60.

THAT PUTS WOODBURY’S COVID DEATH TOLL AT 85.

SIXTY-SEVEN PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 40 OF THE PATIENTS ARE FROM WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 10 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 137 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2457 NEGATIVE 11,212 )

UNION COUNTY HAD 21 NEW CASES. WITH 177 ACTIVE CASES. (620 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 35 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1488 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 8 NEW CASES. (219 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD TWO NEW CASES. (173 POSITIVE CASES)

—————————