HEALTH CARE SPARKS LATEST ERNST-GREENFIELD DEBATE

Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield debated a range of security issues last (Thursday) night during a live T-V forum.

Health care security was a flash point. Ernst said the Affordable Care Act has failed to provide affordable insurance to all.

Greenfield says the public option would create competition with private insurance and let Iowans buy into Medicare rather than rely on their employer for insurance.

Both were asked if systemic racism exists in America. Ernst was first to speak.

Then Greenfield answered.

Ernst spoke from a studio in Washington, D.C. and Greenfield was in Altoona at a training facility for union apprentices.

Technical difficulties during the live broadcast prevented the candidates from hearing some of the moderators’ questions.

In some instances, the candidates’ answers couldn’t be heard.

The event was co-sponsored by The Des Moines Register, K-C-C-I in Des Moines, K-T-I-V in Sioux City and K-W-W-L in Waterloo.