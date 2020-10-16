DAY OF THE DEAD ALTAR EXHIBITION ON DISPLAY AT MUSEUM

In commemoration of ‘Dia de los Muertos” the Day of the Dead, the Sioux City Public Museum is presenting an altar display to highlight the Mexican tradition.

Education Curator Theresa Weaver-Bayse says the altars are special tributes to honor family members who have died;

The altar is often found within homes or public places, and is created to honor and welcome deceased loved ones.

Antonia Vasquez has an altar to honor her brother Francisco who died ten years ago:

Stacey Alex is a teacher at Morningside who helped create one of the altars on display with some of her students:

The altars will be on display through November 3rd at the Public museum located at 4th and Nebraska Streets..