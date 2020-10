THIRD TIME SHOULD BE THE CHARM FOR DENVER AIR SERVICE

THE NEW DAILY FLIGHTS FROM SIOUX CITY TO DENVER, COLORADO MARKS THE THIRD TIME SINCE 2007 THAT THE WESTERN ROUTE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

SKYWEST AIRLINES OPERATES THE UNITED EXPRESS FLIGHTS AND MANAGER WES HORROCKS SAYS IT PROVIDES SIOUXLAND A GREAT CONNECTION TO MANY DESTINATIONS:

THE 50 PASSENGER JET FLIGHT FROM DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ARRIVES IN SIOUX CITY AROUND 4:30 P.M. AND RETURNS THERE AN HOUR LATER.

DAVE BERNSTEIN, PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SAYS BOOKINGS ARE STRONG FOR THE NEW FLIGHT.

HE SAYS THE TWO PREVIOUS TIMES FRONTIER AIRLINES ESTABLISHED AND THEN CANCELLED DENVER SERVICE FROM SIOUX CITY HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH LACK OF SUPPORT:

FRONTIER AIRLINES ENDED OUR LAST DENVER AIR SERVICE IN OCTOBER OF 2014 AFTER JUST FOUR MONTHS BECAUSE THEY RELOCATED THEIR PLANES TO BIGGER MARKETS.

FRONTIER ALSO OFFERED A DENVER ROUTE FROM SIOUX CITY IN 2007 AND 2008, BUT THAT ENDED WHEN THE COMPANY FILED FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY.