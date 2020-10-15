SOUTH SIOUX SAYS PLAN CAREFULLY FOR TRICK OR TREATING THIS YEAR

South Sioux City officials say trick or treating will take place as usual this Halloween, but are asking residents to follow CDC recommendations.

Mayor Rod Koch suggest that Trick or Treating be done between the hours of 6 and 8:00 pm. with parental supervision.

One suggestion is to participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance such as at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts supports those ideas:

The CDC says to not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe.

Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.