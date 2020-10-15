PRESIDENT TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN DES MOINES

President Donald Trump greeted what he called a “beautiful crowd” of thousands of cheering supporters at the Des Moines Airport last (Wednesday) night.

Trump touted federal disaster aid for farmers hit by 2019 flooding as well as the 28 BILLION dollars in trade disruption payments his administration has sent to farmers over the past two years.

Trump touted his administration’s decision to allow a higher blend of ethanol to be sold year-round and he mentioned China’s recent record purchases of corn and soybeans.

Radio Iowa