NORTHWEST IOWA SOYBEAN HARVEST NEARLY FINISHED

The soybean harvest is 99-percent complete in parts of northwest Iowa, well ahead of schedule.

Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Joel DeJong says things went very quickly due to the exceptionally dry conditions.

The region’s soybean yields would have been better if only they’d gotten more moisture.

DeJong says the corn harvest in northwest Iowa is about half-way through and the yields are also mixed.

Next to the lack of rain, DeJong says the biggest problem faced by northwest Iowa corn farmers was corn rootworm damage — which greatly cut into yields.