The State of Nebraska has expanded their CARES Act funding scoreboard for greater public access.

Adjutant General Darryl Bohac of the Nebraska National Guard oversees the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and says they have added the information to their website:

OC……of this program :15

Bohac says information will be added and updated regularly:

OC…..a weekly basis. :09

Nebraska got about eleven billion dollars from the federal government to deal with Covid related costs.

Jerry Oster WNAX