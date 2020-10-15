MEMORIAL SERVICE TO HONOR BISHOP HEELAN GRADUATE

Bishop Heelan High School students and faculty will wear lime green clothing at school Friday to honor Isaac Roerig.

Roerig graduated this year and died unexpectedly last Friday in a traffic accident in Cedar Falls.

T-shirts honoring Roerig have been ordered to raise funds for a scholarship to Heelan.

In addition, neon green glasses will be distributed for a freewill donation at an outdoor memorial service Sunday at 1 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Roerig was known for his love of neon green and the green glasses he wore his freshman year and other times.

High School Chaplain Father Shane Deman will lead the service and many of Roerig’s former teachers, classmates and parish pastor will speak.

Those attending must bring lawn chairs and wear face masks.

The service will be live streamed on Heelan’s Facebook page for those unable to attend.