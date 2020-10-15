MARCH MADNESS TO RETURN TO IOWA & NEBRASKA

March Madness is coming back to Des Moines and Omaha.

Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena will host the first and second rounds of the men’s N-C-A-A Basketball Championships in 2023.

Wells Fargo Arena last hosted the first and second rounds in 2016 and 2019.

It’s estimated the tournaments brought four-point-six million dollars in direct spending to Des Moines in those two years.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is also returning to Omaha.

The CHI Health Center will host first and second-round games in 2024.

Omaha will also host the NCAA volleyball final four in 2022.