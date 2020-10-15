IOWANS ENCOURAGED TO DONATE PLASMA TO HELP COVID PATIENTS

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is encouraging Iowans who’ve recovered from Covid to donate their plasma.

About 22-hundred Covid patients in Iowa have been treated with convalescent plasma, which is now available at 43 Iowa hospitals.

A record number of 482 patients are being treated in Iowa hospitals for Covid.

Azar says there’s been a 75 percent drop in the mortality rate among patients over the age of 70 since April due to new treatment options.

More than 14-hundred new cases of Covid have been confirmed in Iowa through test results in the past day

Azar visited Des Moines and Ames Thursday and met with a man who’s participating in a clinical trial for antibody products that may help prevent or treat Covid-19.

He says it’s the trial is for the same antibody cocktail President Trump took.

Azar encourages Iowans to donate blood as well, since most traditional blood drives have been suspended during the pandemic.