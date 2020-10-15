IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS CONTINUE TO DECREASE

THE NUMBER OF CONTINUING UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS IN IOWA DROPPED AGAIN IN IOWA LAST WEEK AS THE STATE’S ECONOMY CONTINUES TO RECOVER FROM THE PANDEMIC.

RADIO IOWA’S DAR DANIELSON REPORTS:

(The ongoing unemployment claims were down by nearly five-thousand (4,983) compared to the previous week. Continuing claims have now dropped 16 straight weeks. The drop comes as new unemployment claims were up slightly to 46-hundred-44. Manufacturing and self-employed workers or independent contractors each saw more than 800 new unemployment claims.)