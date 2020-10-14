SPORTS BETTING BOOMING IN IOWA

The last few months have been a boom time for the sports betting business in Iowa.

Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says the amount of money bet on sports set a record in September:

The sports wagering handle for the fiscal year that began in July is more than 145-million dollars and net sports wagering receipts are 10-point-four million dollars.

The total net sports wagering receipts for the first-ever fiscal year was 25-point-seven million dollars.

Ohorilko says the increase in sports betting is due in part to the pandemic pushing back the N-H-L and N-B-A seasons, and the start of the football season:

Ohorilko says most people are betting online after signing up at casinos.

