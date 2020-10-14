SAC COUNTY ESCAPEE BACK IN CUSTODY

The second of two suspects who escaped from the Sac County Jail last Friday is now back in custody.

Pottawattamie County deputies arrested Shawn Freier Tuesday evening at a residence in Walnut, Iowa.

Freier was taken in to custody without incident and transported to the Pottawattamie County jail in Council Bluffs.

Sac County deputies transported Freier back to the Sac County jail today (Wednesday).

Frier and Joseph Sly escaped the Sac County jail on October 9th around 4:30 p.m.

Sly was located the following morning in Sac City.

Both men are now charged with escape from custody, felony assault and assault on persons in a certain occupation.

Sly in currently being held in the Buena Vista County jail.