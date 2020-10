Daily flights between Sioux City and Denver, Colorado begin today. (Weds).

The first flight from Denver is scheduled to arrive at 4:31 p.m.

SkyWest Airlines are operating the nonstop United Express flights on 50 passenger CRJ-200 jet aircraft.

Mayor Bob Scott announced the details of the afternoon flight from Sioux Gateway Airport to Denver International Airport back in August:

From Denver, United Airlines provides 460 daily flights to more than 170 destinations.