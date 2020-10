METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 14TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 50 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE EDGED UP SLIGHTLY TO 15.3 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 6470)

SIXTY-THREE PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 37 OF THE PATIENTS ARE FROM WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 13 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 61 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2438 NEGATIVE 10,990 )

UNION COUNTY HAD 28 NEW CASES. (164 ACTIVE CASES, 599 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 47 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1431 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (207 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD 9 NEW CASES. (170 POSITIVE CASES)

—————————