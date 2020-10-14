BOSWELL FOUND GUILTY OF 1ST DEGREE MURDER IN DEATH OF SYDNEY LOOFE

The woman who was a co-defendant charged in the 2017 dismemberment death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in Nebraska has been found guilty.

A jury convicted 26-year-old Bailey Boswell of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains.

The jury needed just over three hours to reach a decision in the case.

Boswell and Loofe had met on Tinder and had gone on two dates before Loofe went missing.

(SYDNEY LOOFE)

Her body was later found dismembered in plastic bags.

The State sought the death penalty for Boswell.

Boswell has to decide whether this jury will determine if she qualifies for the death penalty or if the case goes to a three-judge sentencing panel.

Aubrey Trail, Boswell’s partner in this case, was found guilty in July of 2019 and chose the three-judge sentencing panel option.

That panel will consider Trail’s potential death penalty in December.

