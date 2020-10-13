SCHOLTEN TO HOST RIVERSIDE PARK CAMPAIGN RALLY

The Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 4th congressional district will hold a parking lot rally in Sioux City on Thursday.

J.D. Scholten will make his closing pitch to voters and share his vision for the future as part of his “Every Town Tour” of the district.

Scholten has visited all 374 towns and cities in Iowa’s 4th district.

The event will take place in Riverside Park at 5:45pm with parking beginning at 5:15. Restrooms will not be available.

Those attending will be directed to a parking space and listen to Scholten’s speech over an FM radio frequency in their vehicle.

The rally will also be live-streamed on his campaign Facebook page.