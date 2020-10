SCARLETT ASKS FOR DISCUSSION ON RETURNING SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO HYBRID LEARNING

A MEMBER OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WANTS THE BOARD TO DISCUSS RETURNING THE DISTRICT’S STUDENTS TO A HYBRID LEARNING PLAN.

MONIQUE SCARLETT SAYS SHE IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND THE HEALTH OF THE DISTRICT’S STUDENTS:

OC……A PRIORITY CONVERSATION. :12

SCARLETT SAYS BECAUSE OF THE NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES, SHE THINKS THE DISTRICT SHOULD RETURN TO HYBRID LEARNING WHERE STUDENTS WOULD ONLY BE IN CLASS A COUPLE OF DAYS A WEEK AND LEARN FROM HOME THE OTHER DAYS:

OC………QUESTION IS WHY? :19

SCARLETT MADE HER COMMENTS IN HER INDIVIDUAL BOARD MEMBER REMARKS, AND WAS FRUSTRATED THAT SHE COULDN’T GET THE DISCUSSION PLACED ON MONDAY NIGHT’S SCHOOL BOARD AGENDA:

OC…………STUDENTS OR STAFF. :14

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT JEREMY SAINT EXPLAINED WHY HE DIDN’T PLACE THE DISCUSSION ON MONDAY’S AGENDA:

OC………….ALARM PEOPLE. :13

SCARLETT SAYS HER REQUEST WAS IGNORED TWICE FOR MONDAY’S MEETING:

OC………AND IT WAS NOT. :13

SAINT APOLOGIZED TO SCARLETT.

OTHER BOARD MEMBERS SAID THEY WANTED THE ITEM ON THE AGENDA EACH MEETING AT LEAST FOR DISCUSSION AND SAINT INDICATED HE WOULD PLACE IT ON THE AGENDA AS A STANDING ITEM.