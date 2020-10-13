RISE GRANT APPROVED FOR SABRE INDUSTRIES EXPANSION

The Iowa Department of Transportation has approved a RISE grant for a paving project in the Southbridge Industrial Park area that will help the expansion of Sabre Industries.

The DOT approved up to $228,047 from the city share of the RISE Fund and $443,031 from Woodbury County’s share.

The funds will be used to assist in paving around 2,700 feet of Andrew Avenue.

That will provide better access where Sabre Industries is expanding its Southbridge industrial campus to add a galvanizer and other improvements to the site.

The expansion represents a capital investment of nearly $25-million dollars and will create around 80 new jobs.

An approval agreement will be submitted in the next month to the City Council and County Board of Supervisors.

The project is anticipated to be completed by December of 2021.