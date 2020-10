MARCIA’S FLOWERS DEDICATED AT LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER

AN OUTDOOR MUSICAL GARDEN AT THE LEWIS AND CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE FORMER LONGTIME DIRECTOR OF THE AGENCY.

CURRENT DIRECTOR MIKE MCCORMICK SAYS “MARCIA’S FLOWERS” HONORS MARCIA POOLE, WHO SERVED THE CENTER FOR 17 YEARS AND LOVED TO SING AT MEETINGS AND CEREMONIES:

POOLE WATCHED THE CEREMONY ONLINE FROM HER HOME IN KENTUCKY AND SAYS MUSIC HAS BEEN A BIG PART OF THE CENTER’S MISSION:

POOLE IS ALSO HUMBLED BY THE HONOR PAID TO HER BY THE CENTER’S BOARD AND THE MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP:

A STONE ACKNOWLEDGING POOLE’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS WAS PLACED IN THE GARDEN AREA.