GRASSLEY QUESTIONS BARRETT IN SENATE JUDICIARY HEARINGS

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are using this week’s hearings to suggest Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett doesn’t care about access to health care.

Grassley made his comments Tuesday morning during his half-hour turn in the committee to ask Barrett questions.

Grassley urged Barrett to consider legislative history when ruling on cases, but Barrett says legislative history cannot substitute for the actual text of a law.

Earlier Tuesday during a conference call with Iowa reporters, Grassley accused Democrats of trying to stoke real fear that confirming Barrett to the Supreme Court will lead to the demise of the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal related to the Affordable Care Act on November 10th.