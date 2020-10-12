SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARINGS FOR JUDGE BARRETT BEGIN IN WASHINGTON

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is dismissing what he calls “doomsday predictions” about how Amy Coney Barrett might rule as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Grassley delivered an 11-minute defense of President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court this (Monday) morning as hearings on Barrett’s nomination got underway.
Republican Senator Joni Ernst says the focus of the hearings should be on Barrett’s judicial philosophy — not on her religion.
Ernst says her test for a justice is whether they will defend the Constitution.
All 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee were to deliver opening statements today (Monday).