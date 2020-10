REDEEMER LUTHERAN BENEFIT FOR PREMATURE BABY WITH SPINAL BIFIDA SET FOR FRIDAY

A SIOUX CITY CHURCH WILL HOLD A SPECIAL EVENT THIS WEEKEND FOR A NORTHWEST IOWA FAMILY WHOSE NEWBORN BABY IS RECOVERING FROM INTRA-UTERINE SURGERY FOR A SPINAL CORD DEFECT.

PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH SAYS “BABY BANKS” WEIGHED JUST ONE POUND, EIGHT OUNCES WHEN THE SURGERY FOR SPINAL BIFIDA TOOK PLACE IN A MINNEAPOLIS HOSPITAL:

OC……..OLDER THEN. :26

BABY BANKS WAS BORN TWO MONTHS PREMATURELY AND WAS UNDERWEIGHT.

THE PARENTS TEACH AT WEST LYON IN INWOOD, IOWA AND ARE RELATED TO MEMBERS OF REDEEMER, WHICH WILL HOST A RUMMAGE SALE AND LUNCHEON THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT THE CHURCH:

OC……..TABLES AND CHAIRS. :16

YOU MAY ALSO STILL DONATE ITEMS TO THE BENEFIT SALE THIS WEEK.

THE FREE WILL OFFERING FOR ITEMS AND THE SOUP AND SANDWICH MEAL TAKES PLACE FRIDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 6PM AND SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 1PM AT REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH LOCATED AT 3204 SOUTH LAKEPORT IN MORNINGSIDE.