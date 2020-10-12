Iowa to Play Two Friday Contests

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa football team will play two Friday contests and open the season with a 2:30 p.m. (CT) contest Saturday, Oct. 24 at Purdue. The schedule for the opening week of Big Ten football was announced Monday morning by the conference office, along with select Friday contests.

As has been the case in recent years, the Hawkeyes and Nebraska will meet the day after Thanksgiving in the Heroes Game. That contest will air on either FOX or FS1, with the start time in Kinnick Stadium to be announced at a later date.

With the schedule change, Iowa and Nebraska will meet on Black Friday for the 10th consecutive year. That streak was originally scheduled to end in 2020. The Big Ten Conference announced in 2017 that the teams would move off the Black Friday date in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 schedule was twice altered due the COVID 19 pandemic.

Iowa’s game at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, will be played Friday, Nov. 13. The annual contest for Floyd of Rosedale will kick at 6 p.m. (CT) on FS1.

Start times and network television designation for remaining Iowa contests will be announced later. Following is Iowa’s updated schedule:

Oct. 24 at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN

Oct. 31 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 7 Michigan State, TBA

Nov. 13 at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

Nov. 21 at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 27 Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 5 at Illinois, TBA

Dec. 12 Wisconsin, TBA

Dec. 19 Champions Week