GREENFIELD MAKES CAMPAIGN SWING THROUGH SIOUX CITY

Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, made a campaign swing through Woodbury County Monday to discuss issues including her plan to help Iowans get “Back On Our Feet.”

She says healthcare and responding to the pandemic is the top priority for Iowans:

The second part of her plan would help workers affected by the pandemic:

With confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett getting underway in the senate, Greenfield said she wished the hearings would take place after the November 3rd election.

She does not support increasing the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court:

Greenfield says if elected, she will work with anybody in the senate to get things done for Iowa.

She visited a coffee shop and home health care business in Sioux City and toured a farm near Correctionville.

