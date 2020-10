DAMAGE ASSESSMENT BEGINS AFTER MASSIVE FIELD FIRE IN WOODBURY COUNTY

DAMAGE ASSESSMENT IS UNDERWAY AFTER A MASSIVE FIRE NEAR ANTHON BURNED HUNDREDS OF ACRES OF FARM FIELDS IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGER REBECCA SOCKNAT SAYS A FARMER DOING HARVESTING WORK STARTED HIS FIELD ON FIRE AROUND 12:30PM NORTHWEST OF ANTHON.

SOCKNAT SAYS THE FIRE BURNED HUNDREDS OF ACRES AS STRONG WINDS AND DRY FIELDS QUICKLY FUELED IT:

EVERY FIRE DEPARTMENT IN WOODBURY COUNTY EXCEPT FOR SIOUX CITY AND SGT. BLUFF RESPONDED AND SEVERAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ALSO HELPED FIGHT THE HUGE BLAZE.

AUTHORITIES SAY NO HOMES WERE DAMAGED, BUT FARM EQUIPMENT, UTILITY POLES AND SEVERAL CORN FIELDS BURNED.

THUNDERSTORMS THAT ROLLED THROUGH THE COUNTY SUNDAY NIGHT HELPED EXTINGUISH HOT SPOTS.

R-E-C CREWS ARE WORKING TO REPLACE THE DAMAGED POWER POLES.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.